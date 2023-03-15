A pub and restaurant premises at a “prime trading location” has been put up for sale.
The former Constitution Bar and Restaurant in Leith in Edinburgh is being marketed on a freehold basis by agents Cornerstone.
The move comes as the agent said there will be improved access with trams now preparing to run this summer, and the location is likely to benefit from having the tram stop for The Shore sited outside.
The agent said: “We are genuinely expecting high levels of interest on this given the lack of freehold stock on the market as well as the trading location.
“The property is immediately in front of ‘The Shore’ tram stop.
“The highly visible trading location lends itself perfectly for capturing passing trade as well as servicing the local community.”
GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER
Cornerstone added: “Leith continues to thrive under continued long-term redevelopment that has lasted well over 20 years.
“Leith and Constitution Street are also scheduled to be one of the significant beneficiaries of the extension of the tram network due to fully open in the summer."
The agent said: “This will connect Leith and Newhaven on a direct link with Edinburgh Airport via the city centre.
“There is a palpable excitement in the Leith community which is echoed by local businesses in the area.”
The property, which was also recently run as Bundits, is being sold on a freehold basis for £675,000.
Hunt hopes Budget will get country 'back to work'
Jeremy Hunt will today insist he can grow the economy and get the country back to work, as he sets out "increased sanctions enforcement" for those on benefits and bigger tax-free pensions for high earners.
The Chancellor will present his spring statement as an optimistic “budget for growth”, following the “difficult decisions” he took last autumn to reassure financial markets alarmed by his predecessor.
Carl's Jr burger chain, of California, to launch in UK
Carl’s Jr., described by Christie & Co as an “internationally renowned, premium Californian burger brand”, has exclusively instructed the property agent to support its launch into the UK market.
The new partnership will see Christie & Co seek out several franchise partners to roll out the quick service restaurant brand nationally.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here