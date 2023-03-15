The former Constitution Bar and Restaurant in Leith in Edinburgh is being marketed on a freehold basis by agents Cornerstone.

The move comes as the agent said there will be improved access with trams now preparing to run this summer, and the location is likely to benefit from having the tram stop for The Shore sited outside.

The agent said: “We are genuinely expecting high levels of interest on this given the lack of freehold stock on the market as well as the trading location.

“The property is immediately in front of ‘The Shore’ tram stop.

“The highly visible trading location lends itself perfectly for capturing passing trade as well as servicing the local community.”

GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER

Cornerstone added: “Leith continues to thrive under continued long-term redevelopment that has lasted well over 20 years.

“Leith and Constitution Street are also scheduled to be one of the significant beneficiaries of the extension of the tram network due to fully open in the summer."

The site has a pavement licence (Image: Google)

The agent said: “This will connect Leith and Newhaven on a direct link with Edinburgh Airport via the city centre.

“There is a palpable excitement in the Leith community which is echoed by local businesses in the area.”

The property, which was also recently run as Bundits, is being sold on a freehold basis for £675,000.

Hunt hopes Budget will get country 'back to work'

Jeremy Hunt will today insist he can grow the economy and get the country back to work, as he sets out "increased sanctions enforcement" for those on benefits and bigger tax-free pensions for high earners.

The Chancellor will present his spring statement as an optimistic “budget for growth”, following the “difficult decisions” he took last autumn to reassure financial markets alarmed by his predecessor.

Carl's Jr burger chain, of California, to launch in UK

Carl’s Jr., described by Christie & Co as an “internationally renowned, premium Californian burger brand”, has exclusively instructed the property agent to support its launch into the UK market.

The new partnership will see Christie & Co seek out several franchise partners to roll out the quick service restaurant brand nationally.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇