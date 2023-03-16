Owners Andy and Lynne Porter have taken over the Lloyds pharmacies with backing from the Bank of Scotland, adding to their portfolio of five other dispensaries across the northeast. One of the pharmacies at Arnhall Business Park is attached to Skene Medical Centre, making it easier for people to collect prescriptions after appointments, while the second is located in Westhill Shopping Centre.

Extensive refits are planned for both premises including increasing the footprint of the shopping centre dispensary, allowing more flexibility to prepare prescriptions and reduce wait times.

The Westhill shopping centre site will also introduce a 24-hour prescription collection kiosk, which will act like an ATM for patients to collect medication. Further refit plans include renovations to the shop front.

“We are proud to be able to offer improved pharmaceutical services to the residents of Westhill," Mr Porter said. "Improving access to local pharmaceutical services like this in our communities is particularly important for elderly or vulnerable residents who might struggle to make longer journeys."

Eight existing employees will continue to work at the pharmacies, with plans in place to hire four new members of staff including a full-time prescription delivery driver.