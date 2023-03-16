Aberdeen-based A&L Porter has acquired two pharmacies in Westhill in a bid to improve access for the local community.
Owners Andy and Lynne Porter have taken over the Lloyds pharmacies with backing from the Bank of Scotland, adding to their portfolio of five other dispensaries across the northeast. One of the pharmacies at Arnhall Business Park is attached to Skene Medical Centre, making it easier for people to collect prescriptions after appointments, while the second is located in Westhill Shopping Centre.
Extensive refits are planned for both premises including increasing the footprint of the shopping centre dispensary, allowing more flexibility to prepare prescriptions and reduce wait times.
READ MORE: Blairgowrie company buys 51st pharmacy in Scotland
The Westhill shopping centre site will also introduce a 24-hour prescription collection kiosk, which will act like an ATM for patients to collect medication. Further refit plans include renovations to the shop front.
“We are proud to be able to offer improved pharmaceutical services to the residents of Westhill," Mr Porter said. "Improving access to local pharmaceutical services like this in our communities is particularly important for elderly or vulnerable residents who might struggle to make longer journeys."
Eight existing employees will continue to work at the pharmacies, with plans in place to hire four new members of staff including a full-time prescription delivery driver.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel