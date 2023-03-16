The development will replace the former Department for Works & Pensions building at the corner of Scarlow Street and Greenock Road, “creating a mixture of between 40 and 50 full and part-time jobs”, a spokesman noted.

The new facility in one of around 25 drive-through sites planned by the Easdale family across the UK in the coming years.

It will be the second drive-through development to be launched in Inverclyde by the Easdale brothers.

Baker Greggs is due to open soon at the Easdales’ first facility, a £1.5m development on land beside the A8 into Greenock town centre.

The spokesman for the brothers said the latest development would be for a “fast-food or coffee operator”.

James Easdale said: “There is huge demand for drive-throughs across the UK, with British consumers estimated to be spending almost £3 billion per annum in these outlets according to market research.

“International food and drink retailers are competing heavily for these sites, with an estimated 2,500 drive-through locations across Britain and consumer demand rising substantially since the pandemic. These businesses do have strict criteria that they are looking for when selecting sites, however, and it is important that we are able to provide an attractive overall proposition that works for them.”

He added: “The new facility in Port Glasgow will not only rejuvenate the site but also create construction jobs during the build phases but also 40 to 50 full and part-time roles once opened.

“We are pleased to be getting sites operational in our home region of Inverclyde but we have plans to capitalise on this burgeoning market throughout Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Earlier this month, James and Sandy Easdale were also successful with their bid to secure planning permission for 450 houses in their proposed £250m redevelopment of the 70-acre former IBM site in Greenock.

James Easdale said: "We are keen to invest whenever the opportunity arises and we have a pipeline of projects coming up during 2023. Whilst some view property and construction as just bricks and mortar, we believe it is important in enhancing the future of local communities and the prosperity of the wider economy."