The Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) will appoint a new chair as it transitions to become a new organisation.
As part of an overhaul of the education system, the exams body and Education Scotland will be scrapped and replaced by the summer of 2024.
Current SQA chair David Middleton will leave in August this year when his current term comes to an end.
His replacement will be appointed to the SQA and then transfer to the new body when it is created.
Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “Visionary and resilient leadership is essential for the SQA and its successor organisation.
“It is my intention that the new chair of the SQA will transfer to become chair of the new body.
“This approach will provide new leadership during the crucial transition period, allowing the new qualifications body to take full advantage of the changes in culture and governance necessitated by the Scottish Government’s education reform programme.
“The reforms will also be shaped by the national discussion, the findings of the independent review of qualifications and assessment, and the independent review of the skills delivery landscape.
“I am very grateful to David Middleton for the skills, experience and expertise that he has brought to his role as SQA chair.
“I have valued his leadership of the SQA’s board.”
