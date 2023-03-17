The firm has merged with Miller Hendry in a deal it said would strengthen its presence in Tayside, with the addition of offices in Perth and Crieff. Miller Hendry’s 50 staff and seven partners have moved across to Lindsays, which further to the deal will include nearly 50 partners and 300 employees.

The acquisition follows similar mergers Lindsays has forged with Shield & Kyd, MacLachlan & MacKenzie, RSB Macdonald, Aitken Nairn and Hadden Rankin over the last decade, and the firm signalled that it was assessing opportunities to expand further, including in the Perth area.

Lindsays already had offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee prior to its latest merger.

Alasdair Cummings, managing partner of Lindsays, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome the team from Miller Hendry to the Lindsays family and to continue our growth through this merger. We are delighted to be now working across four cities.

“There are real synergies between Lindsays and Miller Hendry, which we see bringing significant benefit to clients and our people. Throughout our long history at Lindsays, we have adapted and evolved while remaining true to our core ethos – to provide expert, accessible and reliable lawyers supporting people with their personal, family and business affairs. The ethos at Miller Hendry chimes perfectly with that.”

John Thom, chairman of Miller Hendry, said: “We are very pleased to be joining Lindsays. The firm has a well-earned strong reputation, which was important to us in reaching this agreement. It is the perfect fit for our clients, who will benefit from a wider range of legal services. Our staff will also be able to take advantage of broader career options, while remaining part of a firm which retains a family feel among its team.”

Miller Hendry staff currently based in Dundee will move to the Lindsays office at Seabraes House in the city, while others will remain at their current location.

Lindsays said the Miller Hendry merger will take effect on May 30.

The latest accounts for Lindsays show that turnover grew by 18.2 per cent to £20 million in the year ended March 31, 2022, as markets “recovered to near normal levels from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021”.

Profit before members’ remuneration and profit shares increased to £6.4m from £5.2m.