EDINBURGH law firm Lindsays has been completed its biggest acquisition to date – and underlined its appetite for further deals.
The firm has merged with Miller Hendry in a deal it said would strengthen its presence in Tayside, with the addition of offices in Perth and Crieff. Miller Hendry’s 50 staff and seven partners have moved across to Lindsays, which further to the deal will include nearly 50 partners and 300 employees.
The acquisition follows similar mergers Lindsays has forged with Shield & Kyd, MacLachlan & MacKenzie, RSB Macdonald, Aitken Nairn and Hadden Rankin over the last decade, and the firm signalled that it was assessing opportunities to expand further, including in the Perth area.
Lindsays already had offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Dundee prior to its latest merger.
Alasdair Cummings, managing partner of Lindsays, said: “It’s a pleasure to welcome the team from Miller Hendry to the Lindsays family and to continue our growth through this merger. We are delighted to be now working across four cities.
“There are real synergies between Lindsays and Miller Hendry, which we see bringing significant benefit to clients and our people. Throughout our long history at Lindsays, we have adapted and evolved while remaining true to our core ethos – to provide expert, accessible and reliable lawyers supporting people with their personal, family and business affairs. The ethos at Miller Hendry chimes perfectly with that.”
John Thom, chairman of Miller Hendry, said: “We are very pleased to be joining Lindsays. The firm has a well-earned strong reputation, which was important to us in reaching this agreement. It is the perfect fit for our clients, who will benefit from a wider range of legal services. Our staff will also be able to take advantage of broader career options, while remaining part of a firm which retains a family feel among its team.”
Miller Hendry staff currently based in Dundee will move to the Lindsays office at Seabraes House in the city, while others will remain at their current location.
Lindsays said the Miller Hendry merger will take effect on May 30.
The latest accounts for Lindsays show that turnover grew by 18.2 per cent to £20 million in the year ended March 31, 2022, as markets “recovered to near normal levels from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021”.
Profit before members’ remuneration and profit shares increased to £6.4m from £5.2m.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here