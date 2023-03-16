Overseas exports of Scottish food and drink reached the highest figure on record in 2022, new statistics show.
Scotland’s overseas exports were worth £8.1 billion in 2022, according to HMRC’s regional trade figures.
Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon welcomed the record-breaking figures, which show exports in food and drink increased by 30.6 per cent on the previous year.
Food exports on their own have also hit an all-time high, totalling £1.9bn in 2022, an increase of 12.8%.
READ MORE: SNP president fears leadership secrecy row will 'aid our enemies'
Excluding oil and gas, the value of Scotland’s exports increased by 20.5% in 2022 compared with the previous year.
Across the UK, the increase was just 13.3% on value of exports.
The data also showed the EU market was worth £9.4bn to Scottish trade.
Ms Gougeon said: “It is hugely welcome to see Scotland’s food and drink exports were worth a record £8.1 billion in 2022, up by almost a third (30.6%) on the previous year.
“This is testament to the quality, innovation and skill shown by everyone working in the industry across the length and breadth of Scotland.”
She added: “The food and drink industry is vital to Scotland. It creates jobs, wealth and helps attract people to the country by promoting our produce around the globe.
“The Scottish Government has long supported the sector – particularly through the various challenges of the last few years caused by Brexit, the Covid-19 pandemic, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation.
“We have worked with industry to strengthen and unlock markets across the globe for Scottish producers through the Scotland Food and Drink Export Plan.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here