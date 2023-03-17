The small staff at Holoxica have been made redundant and the liquidator is looking for buyers for the business and assets of the company.

This comprises patent, copyright and other intangible and tangible assets.

Shona Campbell, insolvency partner at business advisory and accountancy firm Henderson Loggie, has been appointed as liquidator of Holoxica, the holographic 3D visualisation company.

Holoxica pioneered patented dynamically changeable holographic displays where multiple people can experience full-colour motion video 3D images simultaneously without wearing headsets.

LIMITED TIME: GET THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER

Ms Campbell at Henderson Loggie said: "Holoxica has developed innovative and respected technology and market ready products that have attracted significant grant funding and interest from global brands and defence organisations but it cannot continue trading without further investment.

"It offers organisations with existing market reach in 3D visualisation and medical imaging the opportunity to acquire valuable intellectual property, both in hardware and software."

"Global supply chain issues, changes in trading conditions because of Brexit and the pandemic have created cashflow challenges for the company," the liquidator said.

READ MORE: Holographic imaging specialist secures £1m funding

Wendy Lamin, Holoxica chief executive, said: “I am very proud of our technology and the many successes we have achieved but it’s been a tough environment for small businesses and, despite grant funding and great support from Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and small investors, Holoxica can’t continue in its present form.

"We have attracted global interest in our technology.

"It has potential to change the face of medical consultations and teaching at scale, reduce waiting lists and costs for the NHS and has proven applications in commerce, telecom and defence.

"We have shown that there is a more natural and collaborative way to do 3D, holograms and the metaverse besides using virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, but we have been just ahead of the times."

READ MORE: Scots scientists create tamper-proof holograms

She added: "We don’t have the huge marketing budgets of Google, Microsoft, Facebook and others and scale up investment is required.”

The Edinburgh-based firm was founded in 2008. Three staff have been made redundant.

The company pivoted from hardware to software in 2019 and pioneered Telepresence and Telexistence technologies which allows full two-way 3D video conferencing and remote 3D visualisation with robotics or haptics.

In recent months, the Scottish company had attracted international interest in its technology as a solution for providing emergency medical care in space enabling astronauts to engage with medical experts on the ground with a 3D videoconferencing tool, 3D medical animations and medical scans in natural 3D.

The 3D videoconferencing tech was demonstrated at COP26 in a 5G-to-5G 3D video chat with Nokia, the University of Glasgow and the Scotland 5G Centre.

The Holoxica telexistence defence technology allowed a human operator to be fully immersed and remotely "telepresent" by using robots in hazardous situations such as bomb disposal, de-mining or nuclear decommissioning.

In 2022 Holoxica developed a Human Digital Twin concept demonstrator for the UK Defence Science and Technology Laboratory and Qinetiq.