Aldomak, the Scottish confectionery company known for its handmade sweet treats including fudge and snowballs, has taken a "big step towards sustainable energy by installing a large solar array".

The new solar installation will "significantly reduce Aldomak's carbon footprint", the Thornliebank firm said.

The solar array consists of hundreds of solar panels on the factory's roof, the panels harness the power of the sun to generate clean, renewable energy that can be used to power Aldomak's confectionery production.

The move towards renewable energy is a significant investment at £120,000, but is also a demonstration of Aldomak's commitment to protecting the environment, the company said.

"We are delighted to announce the installation of our new solar array," said Dario Riccomini, managing director of Aldomak. "As a family-owned business, we have always been conscious of our impact on the environment, and we are committed to making a positive difference.

"This new installation is an important step towards achieving our goal of becoming a more sustainable company."

The solar array installation is one of a number of initiatives that Aldomak has undertaken to reduce its environmental impact, including implementing recycling to reduce its waste output, and switching to more environmentally friendly packaging materials.

"We believe that businesses have a responsibility to take care of the planet," said Mr Riccomini "We hope that our new solar array installation will inspire other companies to take similar steps towards a more sustainable future.

"Aldomak's new solar array installation is a testament to its commitment to sustainability and the environment. By harnessing the power of the sun, Aldomak is reducing its carbon footprint and setting an example for other local businesses to follow."

