One of Scotland's largest independent hotel groups has been sold.
Crerar Hotels, which was built up by industry veteran Paddy Crerar, has been sold to a joint venture between Blantyre Capital and operating partner Fairtree Hotel Investments.
Crerar’s portfolio will form a key part of the new owners’ plans to build a significant luxury UK hotel portfolio.
The price was not disclosed but is almost certain to have run into tens of millions of pounds. Crerar has seven, four and five-star hotels.
Mr Crerar and his family, together with the charitable Crerar Trust, owned more than 98% of the group.
"It’s been an absolute joy seeing our ambitions flourish and be rewarded by guest demand and loyalty." said Mr Crerar.
