The designs for a new secondary school for 1,200 students have been unveiled.
Edinburgh City Council has announced a consultation on the plans for a new Trinity Academy in the city.
The facility, which will replace the existing school, is currently being developed on behalf of the council with Holmes Miller and Faithful and Gould.
GET THE LATEST: HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER
The council said: “The following information responds to the planning regulation requirements for major planning applications; to engage in a minimum 12-week consultation period prior to formal submission of the planning application.
“This pre-planning consultation period will aim to share with the local community the progress on work carried out to date, the rationale behind initial design concepts and how the impact on the surrounding area has been considered.”
The work involves the creation of a new building which will replace five of the remaining teaching blocks.
The new building will be a four-storey building on the existing site which, along with the retention of the existing listed Victorian Building, will create a new community campus with contemporary learning and teaching space for the 1,200 student roll.
The consultation is running until June 9.
Glasgow raises £210 million to settle equal pay claim
Glasgow City Council has raised more than £200 million against some of its most famous buildings to help it fund its recently settled equal pay claim.
Pensions giant Phoenix Group, in collaboration with Edinburgh-based abrdn, has secured the £210 million investment in a property portfolio that includes Kelvingrove Art Gallery, the City Chambers and two educational campuses across the area.
Hunter Foundation launches pre-scaling scheme
Sir Tom Hunter has announced his Hunter Foundation’s is to launch a Pre-scaler programme, which has been especially designed for a new generation of entrepreneurs.
"This is for early stage businesses coming out of Scottish Edge or, indeed, anywhere else in Scotland because the early stage is most certainly their hardest time," said Sir Tom. "It’s the loneliest time for the entrepreneur and it’s the hardest time. So you can apply through the Hunter Foundation website for early-stage pre-scaling."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here