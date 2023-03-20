Edinburgh City Council has announced a consultation on the plans for a new Trinity Academy in the city.

The facility, which will replace the existing school, is currently being developed on behalf of the council with Holmes Miller and Faithful and Gould.

GET THE LATEST: HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER

The council said: “The following information responds to the planning regulation requirements for major planning applications; to engage in a minimum 12-week consultation period prior to formal submission of the planning application.

“This pre-planning consultation period will aim to share with the local community the progress on work carried out to date, the rationale behind initial design concepts and how the impact on the surrounding area has been considered.”

The new school will be a four-storey building on the existing site (Image: Edinburgh City Council)

The work involves the creation of a new building which will replace five of the remaining teaching blocks.

The new building will be a four-storey building on the existing site which, along with the retention of the existing listed Victorian Building, will create a new community campus with contemporary learning and teaching space for the 1,200 student roll.

The consultation is running until June 9.

Glasgow raises £210 million to settle equal pay claim

Glasgow City Council has raised more than £200 million against some of its most famous buildings to help it fund its recently settled equal pay claim.

Pensions giant Phoenix Group, in collaboration with Edinburgh-based abrdn, has secured the £210 million investment in a property portfolio that includes Kelvingrove Art Gallery, the City Chambers and two educational campuses across the area.

Hunter Foundation launches pre-scaling scheme

Sir Tom Hunter has announced his Hunter Foundation’s is to launch a Pre-scaler programme, which has been especially designed for a new generation of entrepreneurs.

"This is for early stage businesses coming out of Scottish Edge or, indeed, anywhere else in Scotland because the early stage is most certainly their hardest time," said Sir Tom. "It’s the loneliest time for the entrepreneur and it’s the hardest time. So you can apply through the Hunter Foundation website for early-stage pre-scaling."

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇