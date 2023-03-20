The pair have also said that their development, on land at Dullatur Golf Club, will include 163 affordable homes, a greater number than the minimum requirement.

Hallam Land Management and Dullatur Golf Club submitted a planning application to North Lanarkshire Council in 2021 for the proposed development.

They said today: “The proposed development complies with North Lanarkshire Council’s affordable housing policy which has a requirement for 20% of the proposed development to be for affordable housing but recognising the need and strong demand for affordable housing in the Cumbernauld area, Hallam Land Management and Dullatur Golf Club have agreed to increase the affordable housing provision to 25% which will deliver 163 affordable homes on site.”

Gary Smith, executive director of Hallam Land Management, said: “Since 2021 and from the outset, we have been open about our intentions to ensure that what the community told us is reflected in our final proposals, and what we have been told is that there is a need for housing, especially affordable housing and a real need for a new GP surgery, as such we are committed to going beyond North Lanarkshire Council’s affordable housing policy as this development will deliver 163 affordable homes and land identified for a new GP surgery.”

Jim Hart, captain of Dullatur Golf Club, said: “The proposed development will give a real boost to not just the continued operation of Dullatur Golf Club but to the local community of which we are a part of."