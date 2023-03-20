HALLAM Land Management and Dullatur Golf Club at Cumbernauld have agreed to allocate land for a new general practitioner (GP) surgery as part of their proposed development of around 650 houses.
The pair have also said that their development, on land at Dullatur Golf Club, will include 163 affordable homes, a greater number than the minimum requirement.
Hallam Land Management and Dullatur Golf Club submitted a planning application to North Lanarkshire Council in 2021 for the proposed development.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: ‘Oops’ moment - admission of big Tory mistake
They said today: “The proposed development complies with North Lanarkshire Council’s affordable housing policy which has a requirement for 20% of the proposed development to be for affordable housing but recognising the need and strong demand for affordable housing in the Cumbernauld area, Hallam Land Management and Dullatur Golf Club have agreed to increase the affordable housing provision to 25% which will deliver 163 affordable homes on site.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Labour leader sounds whole lot like he thinks Scotland is independent
Gary Smith, executive director of Hallam Land Management, said: “Since 2021 and from the outset, we have been open about our intentions to ensure that what the community told us is reflected in our final proposals, and what we have been told is that there is a need for housing, especially affordable housing and a real need for a new GP surgery, as such we are committed to going beyond North Lanarkshire Council’s affordable housing policy as this development will deliver 163 affordable homes and land identified for a new GP surgery.”
READ MORE: Brexit: Time Tories ditched British superiority complex
Jim Hart, captain of Dullatur Golf Club, said: “The proposed development will give a real boost to not just the continued operation of Dullatur Golf Club but to the local community of which we are a part of."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here