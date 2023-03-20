Edinburgh’s 21212 will serve for the last time next month. It comes after the death of the restaurant’s chef-proprietor Paul Kitching in December.

A social media post today headed “it’s time to say goodbye” and signed by Mr Kitching’s partner Katie O’Brien read: “It’s with great sadness that we have unfortunately taken the decision to close the restaurant at 21212.

“The passing of Paul has devastated all the team and the passion that runs through every fibre of the restaurant is not as evident as it was when he was alive – to us that is unacceptable to his memory.

“It has been a whirlwind journey for all the team, past and present, since we opened in May 2009 and from the bottom of our hearts we can’t thank you enough for your support over the years – we hope that you have lasting memories from your time spent with us in Edinburgh that you cherish forever, we certainly do.

“We will be in touch with all guests who had a reservation beyond the date of closing.”

The post also said: “Our last service will be on Saturday, April 1 2023."

The restaurant had a Michelin star within a year of Mr Kitching and Ms O’Brien moving to Edinburgh to launch the venture.

Tributes were paid when he died. The Michelin Guide said: “Paul Kitching was kind, clever, hugely talented and infectiously enthusiastic.

"He was also a true maverick and his passion and creativity were evident in every dish he created. Our heartfelt sympathies go to Katie and all his family."

Golf club housing plan includes GP surgery

Hallam Land Management and Dullatur Golf Club at Cumbernauld have agreed to allocate land for a new general practitioner surgery as part of their proposed development of around 650 houses.

The pair have also said that their development, on land at Dullatur Golf Club, will include 163 affordable homes, a greater number than the minimum requirement.

Paul Sheerin: Data key to breaking logjam in UK productivity drive

Last week’s Budget from the UK Government contained plenty that is relevant for our manufacturing sector, although its detail was a stretch to keep up with for those of us with a limited attention span.

One we were already watching for was research and development tax credits, particularly for small to medium sized businesses where we were disappointed at last autumn’s decreases.

GET THE LATEST: HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER

For this, the enhanced support outlined was welcome, although it does also make a less-than-straightforward framework appear even more muddled, seldom an attractive proposition for resource-pressed SMEs.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇