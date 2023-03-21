THE new chief executive of Artisanal Spirits Company has declared that its new £2.5 million bottling plant in Uddingston will bring a “whole range of advantages” to the company.
Andrew Dane officially opened the Masterton Bond with chairman Mark Hunter yesterday as the company, which owns the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, declared it would bring about a “real step change” in its supply-chain performance.
The facility, developed with funds raised from Artisanal’s stock market flotation in 2021, enables the company to handle all bottling requirements in-house.
The site, which will also be used for cask storage, fulfilment and distribution, has produced more than 70,000 bottles since becoming fully-operational in November.
Mr Dane said: "Ultimately, we are about captivating that global community of whisky adventurers, and we do that through the magic of our outstanding whiskies. Being able to create, mature, and bottle those ourselves just gives us much more control over that journey.”
The Masteron Bond has officially opened in the year the Scotch Malt Whisky Society celebrates its 40th anniversary.
The Society, which has around 37,000 members across the world, will release several special bottlings to celebrate the landmark, alongside various commemorative events and collaborations.
Gary McGrath, operations manager at Masterton Bond, said: “This is an important day to us all and the team involved in getting the facility ready. Our testing and optimisation of our production in the run up to opening today has been successful. To date, we have already bottled over 70,000 bottles on the line and we will soon be making shipments to all our key markets internationally including China, the United States, Australia, Germany, France and Japan, from here in Uddingston.”
