The approved planning application for the mixed-use development at 20 Haymarket Yards, granted subject to conditions, includes the demolition of the low-rise Elgin House office building, close to Haymarket Station and the tram link.

It involves the construction of a “sustainable mixed-use development”.

This will comprise a hotel with a ground floor café and a separate modern office building with an “associated public realm plaza”. The project is being brought forward by Stamford Property Holdings and potential occupiers are now being sought, with construction set to commence in 2024.

Designed by 7N Architects, the new 10-storey, 183,000 sq ft office space and nine-storey hotel with around197 rooms are being hailed as “highly accessible by public transport, reducing car dependency and enhancing and improving the vitality of this area”.

The office building will have “shared internal winter garden spaces and extensive landscaped roof terraces offering amenity space and views south to the Pentland Hills”.

Stamford Property Holdings’ Uri Goldberg said: “Our development will regenerate and intensify a current brownfield site in Edinburgh City Centre, meeting a significant demand for a new kind of workspace that is sustainable and enhances the wellbeing of occupiers, designed to be amongst the highest standards of ESG (environmental, social and governance) compliant developments coming forward.

“Addressing a growing demand for modern office workspaces in this historic city, this will help to retain and create jobs in the city centre. Additionally, our hotel offering serves to address a clear need for bed spaces. This will allow people to work and stay in the city centre, supporting local businesses.”