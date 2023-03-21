The US division of Pernod Ricard has declared it is “looking forward to unlocking the magic” of Skrewball following its acquisition from founders Steven and Brittany Yeng.

Pernod Ricard USA said the brand has become “established as consumer favourite in the flavoured whisky category” since it was established in 2018, having surpassed the “symbolic milestone” of selling half a million nine-litre cases in 2022.

Pernod said flavoured whiskeys appeal to range of consumers beyond traditional drinkers, with the acquisition following its launch of Jameson Orange into the whiskey category last year. It noted that Skrewball works well when consumed straight or over ice, and in cocktails.

“Skrewball has proven its uniqueness and success with a large audience, so we are delighted to have this brand as part of our portfolio,” said Ann Mukherjee, chairman and chief executive of Pernod Ricard North America.

“With a product that brings an iconic American flavour to the spirits world, Steven and Brittany have found a true point of difference in the category. We are looking forward to unlocking the magic of this brand and a successful journey ahead.”

Steven and Brittany Yeng in a statement: “It’s overwhelming to see how far we’ve come with a ‘screwball’ idea and a dream.

“We are very excited to see what the future holds for this brand under Pernod Ricard. The engine behind the company – its strategy, global reach, and brand building expertise - will greatly support in taking the brand to new heights and we are excited to see it soar.”