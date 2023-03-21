The Scapa Distillery in Orkney is opening its new whisky tasting room, called the Scapa Noust, next month.

The tasting room will offer immersive experiences “for those looking to taste exceptional whisky in a spectacular destination”, including The Cask Finished Edition, Scapa 19-Year-Old Pedro Ximénez hogshead finish, which launches as the newest addition to the Scapa Distillery Reserve Collection.

Ensconced in the Northern Isles of Scotland and surrounded by the elements, the Scapa Noust “welcomes visitors to enjoy a dram of Scapa whisky Single Malt in an inviting and warm setting”.

The distillery said: “With touch points throughout reminiscent of the maritime heritage of the destination, the namesake harks back to the island's traditional boat shelters, ‘noust’, the Orcadian term for a safe haven for boats.

“After a tour of the working distillery and warehouse, up to 12 guests can enjoy tastings of Scapa Single Malt whisky around a central hand-carved long table featuring ripples inspired by the sea, whilst seated under a statement ceiling, crafted in the style of a traditional fishing boat’s interior.”

Designed by Orcadian architect Mark Fresson, the tasting room “pays homage to the traditions and crafts of the Orkney islands”.

There are also examples of locally crafted and rare Orcadian basket weave inside (Image: Scapa Distillery)

Scapa is launching a new addition to its Distillery Reserve Collection, The Cask Finished Edition, Scapa 19-Year-Old Pedro Ximénez hogshead finish to mark the opening. There are 440 bottles of available exclusively at Scapa Distillery and on the distillery website priced at £185.

Jacques-Henri, head of brand experience and advocacy at Chivas Brothers, said: "We are thrilled to open the doors of the new Scapa Noust tasting destination at our Scapa Distillery.

“The team are so proud to have brought this vision to life, designing a space with a modern and fresh interior, whilst simultaneously honouring the rich traditions of Orkney that make Scapa whisky what it is.

“Orkney is a special place, perfect for those wanting to absorb rich local history and culture and experience the wild beauty of the Orcadian archipelagos. The stunning Scapa Noust offers an incomparable experience for whisky fans and adventure seekers alike.”

