Glasgow-based airline said that starting from April a new service from Orkney to London City Airport will operate twice weekly on a Tuesday and Friday.

It will “provide customers in Orkney with easy access to short breaks or longer stays in the bustling city of London”, the carrier said.

The new same-flight service stops over in Dundee en route, but passengers are not required to leave the plane, before landing in London City.

The three-and-a-half-hour service also provides enhanced connectivity encouraging tourists to visit Orkney, the airline said.

Also, as part of the airline’s summer 2023 plans, Orkney will see its service to Edinburgh restored to pre-pandemic levels.

DON'T MISS: THE LATEST HERALD SUBSCRIPTION OFFER - FROM £1

The airline’s summer schedule will also see its service to one of the UK's smallest airports - Fair Isle, run by the National Trust for Scotland – re-established for the first time since March 2019, and a new same-flight service will see an international connection with Bergen.

Luke Lovegrove, chief commercial officer at Loganair, said: “We have been flying from Orkney for more than 50 years, operating the inter-isles air service since September 1967, and it remains a key destination for us as we grow our network.

“We are thrilled to enhance connectivity as part of an expansion programme for Orkney within our summer 2023 schedule. The new service to London City, as well as the increase in service to Edinburgh and the reinstated route to Fair Isle, not only bolsters connectivity for the local community but additionally encourages tourists from across the UK and beyond to visit the wonders of Orkney.”

Kimberley Fisher, Kirkwall Airport manager, said: “Loganair’s new flights will offer the community more choice when it comes to travel and will also provide additional options for those wishing to visit Orkney, which in turn could provide a boost to the local economy.

“The connection with Edinburgh being restored to pre-pandemic levels and the return of flights to Fair Isle and Bergen, plus the addition of the London service are great indications that the aviation industry is emerging from the pandemic and reacting positively to pent up demand.”

Loch Ness Visitor Centre recruiting after £1.5million upgrade

It is a legend that has intrigued and enthralled both tourists and locals alike for centuries.

Now, one of Scotland's most famous tourist destinations is offering a monster opportunity for Nessie 'believers'.

Scotch distilling giant acquires peanut-flavoured whiskey in US

The owner of Scotch distilling giant Chivas Brothers has acquired the “world’s first super-premium peanut flavoured American whiskey”.

The US division of Pernod Ricard has declared it is “looking forward to unlocking the magic” of Skrewball following its acquisition from founders Steven and Brittany Yeng.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇