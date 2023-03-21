A SCOTTISH fashion retailer that specialises in clothing for bigger-busted women has moved into the export market.
Fashion graduate Jayne Lasley, who spent more than 20 years in the retail industry with brands such as New Look and Internationale, was inspired to launch Fairlie Curved from personal experience of struggling to find clothes for fuller frames.
Ms Lasley launched the venture as an Instragram page in October 2020, initially selling an organic cotton white t-shirt that she designed on her old sewing machine to customers around the UK.
Now, after receiving advice and support from Business Gateway that helped her establish a head office in Paisley and expand her product range, Fairlie Curved is shipping its clothing to international markets.
Within two years of beginning trading, the company was turning over £250,000 and had built up a community of 20,000 followers.
Ms Lasley said: “Although I had lots of experience in the fashion industry, I’d never run a business, and didn’t have any plans to when I launched the Instagram page.
“My vision was to offer fashionable but classic options that would stand the test of time while empowering women.
“Business Gateway played a huge part in helping me to take the plunge to transform Fairlie Curved into an established business. It was incredibly daunting, but I always knew that my adviser would be at the other end of the phone. Support from Business Gateway has been invaluable.”
Fairlie Curved has moved into bigger premises in Port Glasgow as demand for its products continues to grow. Ms Lasely plans to develop the firm's wholesale part of the business and raise the visibility of the brand at pop-up events.
Mario Alonzi, Business Gateway adviser, said: “We were able to support Jayne through a range of Business Gateway’s start-up services. She has identified a real gap in the market with Fairlie Curved, and it has been fantastic to watch her business go from strength to strength. The global growth and financial success are a testament to her business savvy but also her dedicated passion to what she wants to achieve and help other women feel.”
