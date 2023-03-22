THE incoming chairman of Anderson Strathern has declared it has “absolutely no desire to join up with any UK or international practices and will remain a fully independent Scottish law firm”.
Fraser Geddes, who has relinquished his position as head of the firm’s dispute resolution operation to become full-time chairman from the start of April, said the firm is “perfectly positioned” to continue its trajectory of strong revenue and profit growth even in what he considers a “challenging time” for the profession and the economy.
Enjoying our unrivalled business coverage and analysis? Make it official with a Herald subscription for only £1 for three months.
This offer ends Friday so click here and don't miss out!
Mr Geddes said he will, as full-time chairman, become the “external face of the firm, drive and lead its strategic aims and ensure the firm is operating properly and efficiently”.
He added that he wants Anderson Strathern, which can trace its roots back to the 1600s, to be “the biggest and best version of itself” under his stewardship.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Mr Geddes, who has been with the firm for more than 12 years and succeeds Bruce Farquhar as chairman, said the legal profession has changed dramatically from earlier in his career.
READ MORE: Brexit: Time Tories ditched British superiority complex
He added: “It’s modernising, engaging with the very latest technology to better serve clients. We have moved from being consulted only when something needs verified or a statutory process completed, or when a client is in trouble, to a place where a lawyer must be infinitely more proactive in leading honest conversations about how best they can meet and hopefully exceed client expectations, on all fronts.
READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing
“Today, legal expertise is a given – the letter of the law will be taken care of. The difference between good and great lawyers is being able to develop and nurture relationships.”
Anderson Strathern noted it had already “shifted strongly towards a remote-working culture, even before Covid forced the move on many in the Scottish workforce”.
Mr Geddes emphasised that he sees no reason for a U-turn on that.
He said: “We were among the first law firms to completely embrace remote/agile working, which meant when the pandemic hit, we were able to cope with the strains which proved so hard for other firms and companies. Taking two floors in Capital Square in the heart of Edinburgh is a visible statement of our commitment in that regard. There is space for around 75% of our staff at any one time – so there will be no three-line whip in terms of staff returning to the workplace full-time.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here