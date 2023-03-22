A Scottish family butcher and town "institution" that has operated on the same site since 1876 has been sold.
Mogerley’s in Dumfries has been acquired by the nephew of the owners, Cornerstone Business Agents said.
The agent, which handled the marketing and sale, said the town centre site is “very profitable” and has a strong reputation.
“Mogerley’s Quality Butchers has been under the stewardship of the current family for 53 years,” Cornerstone Business Agents said.
“The business has an enviable reputation in the town and beyond, winning numerous awards over the years for its homemade haggis, sausages, black pudding and pies.
“There has been no expense spared keeping the property in great order and the fixtures, fittings and equipment included in the sale are all of the highest order.
“The business generates substantial turnover and an excellent net profit.”
Mogerley’s was run by the owner and his wife with three full-time and two part-time members of staff.
David Higgins, of Cornerstone, said: "Delighted that the sale of Mogerley's Quality Butchers has completed today, an absolute pleasure dealing with the owner on this one, having been in the same family for 53 years and operating for 148 years, it is a real institution in Dumfries and the fact that it will continue in the same form makes it all the more pleasing.
"It was the owner’s nephew who ended up buying the business so kept it in the family."
The value of the sale was not disclosed but the business was on the market at a guide price of £225,000 with stock at valuation for the heritable interest in the property and all fixtures and fittings.
