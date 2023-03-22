Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed to sell Crown Court Hotel. It believes the property will be of interest to “hotel groups, owner-operators and investors keen to gain a foothold in the city’s resurgent tourist market”.

The property has 18 ensuite guest bedrooms across ground and first floor levels. It has reception and dining facilities on the ground floor.

Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd, said: “Crown Court Hotel is well established, and the town centre is within easy reach. The internal accommodation was substantially refurbished a few years ago.

“As such, this is a prime opportunity to acquire a substantial property and we anticipate we anticipate interest from a range of purchasers, including hotel groups, owner operators and investors keen to gain a foothold in the city’s resurgent tourist market as Inverness builds on its reputation as a base camp for tourists who are exploring the Highlands and Islands.”

The hotel is being sold with all trade equipment, fixtures and fittings, all with vacant possession.

Located in the Crown area of Inverness, the hotel is on a prominent corner location at the junction of Southside Road and Old Edinburgh Road, with Shepherd noting it is within easy walking distance of the city centre.

The building comprises a "substantial" detached two-storey townhouse hotel originally constructed around 1700 – subsequently extended and recently refurbished - Shepherd noted.

The grounds have 19 car parking spaces at the front and side of the building, with a raised timber deck providing an external seating area at the side.