A HOTEL in Inverness originally constructed in 1700 has been put up for sale at offers over £850,000.
Shepherd Chartered Surveyors has been appointed to sell Crown Court Hotel. It believes the property will be of interest to “hotel groups, owner-operators and investors keen to gain a foothold in the city’s resurgent tourist market”.
The property has 18 ensuite guest bedrooms across ground and first floor levels. It has reception and dining facilities on the ground floor.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Victorian workhouses come to mind amid nastiness and wishful thinking
Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd, said: “Crown Court Hotel is well established, and the town centre is within easy reach. The internal accommodation was substantially refurbished a few years ago.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: ‘Oops’ moment - admission of big Tory mistake
“As such, this is a prime opportunity to acquire a substantial property and we anticipate we anticipate interest from a range of purchasers, including hotel groups, owner operators and investors keen to gain a foothold in the city’s resurgent tourist market as Inverness builds on its reputation as a base camp for tourists who are exploring the Highlands and Islands.”
READ MORE: Brexit: Bizarre Tory denials on food shortages amid turnip cherishing
The hotel is being sold with all trade equipment, fixtures and fittings, all with vacant possession.
Located in the Crown area of Inverness, the hotel is on a prominent corner location at the junction of Southside Road and Old Edinburgh Road, with Shepherd noting it is within easy walking distance of the city centre.
The building comprises a "substantial" detached two-storey townhouse hotel originally constructed around 1700 – subsequently extended and recently refurbished - Shepherd noted.
The grounds have 19 car parking spaces at the front and side of the building, with a raised timber deck providing an external seating area at the side.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here