The store closed down in April 2022 after close to 90 years in the location, and a proposal has been submitted to turn the building into student housing.

Under the proposals there would be accommodation for around 600 students, while there would be commercial units on the ground floor.

Updated designs for the site submitted by Fusion Students see the art deco facade of the building retained.

In addition the historic Wellington Arcade is set to be reinstated, providing a publicly accessible connection between Sauchiehall Street and Renfrew Street.

Brodie Berman, Acquisitions at Fusion Students said: “We are delighted to unveil our updated proposals for this iconic site in Glasgow’s city centre.

“The vision for the design has been subject to extensive community consultation over the last few months and we are pleased that the feedback from those conversations has been reflected in our updated proposals for the scheme.

“We believe the updated designs pay homage to the city’s architectural heritage and we are excited to bring forward the plans, which will help address the shortage of beds for the city’s student population and regenerate this part of Sauchiehall Street.

“Further details of the proposals will be presented in more detail at our upcoming public consultations and we look forward to holding further discussions with the local community and other interested parties.”

The updated designs have been released ahead of a public consultation, at which members of the public will be able to submit feedback on the updated proposals.

Comments on the proposals can be submitted to the developer via the project website until 5 April 2023.

An in-person public consultation event will be held at the Maldron Hotel (50 Renfrew Street, Glasgow, G2 3BW) on Thursday 23 March between 2.30 – 7:00pm.