Deanestor, which describes itself as one of the UK’s leading furniture and fitout specialists, announced an order intake of around £24 million in the last six months.

The business is also anticipating its highest turnover to date in 2023, which is projected to rise to £22m. This will be an increase of £2.8m compared to last year.

Turnover in 2022 increased sharply by 35 per cent to £19.2m in comparison with 2021.

The record intake is for fitout projects for both new and long-standing repeat clients and contractors and are across a diverse range of markets from build-to-rent and student living in the private sector, to healthcare and education.

Deanestor’s Dunfermline-based business has also recently been awarded its largest education contract to date – a £5m project for BAM to manufacture furniture and fitout two high schools on the Dunfermline Learning Campus.

Ramsay McDonald, of Deanestor, said: “Towards the end of 2022 and at the start of this year, Deanestor saw its highest ever order intake.

"Confidence has definitely returned. Build-to-rent is extremely buoyant across the UK, and the student living and education sectors remain strong. We are also seeing an increase in the size of our projects for residential schemes as well as a trend for taller buildings to deliver more homes for rent.

“Enquiries remain at healthy levels, and we now have a record quote book which is another very positive economic indicator.

“The acute challenges in labour and materials costs after the pandemic have now stabilised and with such a strong order pipeline, we expect our growth to continue for the next 24 months and beyond.”

Established in 1948, Deanestor provides furniture solutions to construction clients and contractors for healthcare, education, student accommodation, build-to-rent and laboratory projects – both new build and refurbishment.

