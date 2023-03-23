Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has been instructed to sell The Creggans in the village of Strachur, Argyll and Bute.

The agent said the historic hotel has recently been refurbished “to a very high standard, all while maintaining the property’s unique and historic character”.

The ground floor has a bar and restaurant area, a function room, and lounge area. The second floor has another lounge, and 14 ensuite bedrooms which are individually styled and “offer breathtaking views”.

Sitting in a prime lochside location in the village, The Creggans Inn has "stunning views over Loch Fyne, which attracts visitors year-round".

The hotel was once owned by Sir Fitzroy Maclean and Lady Veronica Maclean, who purchased Strachur Estate, including the hotel, in 1957.

Sir Fitzroy was thought to have been an inspiration for the James Bond 007 character due to his close friendship with Mr Fleming.

For the last 16 years, the hotel has been owned and run by Archie and Gill MacLellan who have invested significantly to fully refurbish the property and "build its reputation as a great place for food, drink, and warm hospitality".

The pair are now selling to focus on other business ventures.

Simon Watson, Christie & Co hospitality business agent, who is handling the sale, said: “The Creggans Inn would make a great purchase for a family, husband-and-wife team, or chef owner-operator. It may also appeal to a variety of first-time buyers or those seeking a lifestyle change.”

The Creggans Inn is on the market at offers of £974,500, for the freehold going concern.

