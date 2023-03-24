More than 100 vessels working on offshore wind projects have called into the port so far this year, including the Blue Tern jack-up installation vessel. The Fred Olsen Windcarrier vessel has an overall length of 151 metres, breadth of 50 metres and an 800-tonne crane.

Roddy James, chief commercial officer, said: “Offshore wind is our most significant opportunity for growth over the next decade. The sector currently accounts for 10 per cent of our overall vessel traffic and with ScotWind, INTOG and other developments on the horizon, we expect that figure to increase significantly in the coming years.”

The port said its strategic location, infrastructure and supply chain access has resulted in it being increasingly utilised for offshore wind projects. A wide range of vessels – including large cable layers, construction, installation, survey, and service operation vessels –working on wind farms such as Seagreen now regularly call at the port.

Mr James added: “Our £400 million investment in Aberdeen South Harbour positions the expanded port, and wider north-east supply chain, to play a pivotal role in Scotland’s next generation of offshore wind. We’re engaging across industry and government to understand what’s required from ports to support these projects and discuss how the expanded Port of Aberdeen can unlock value across the offshore wind lifecycle.”