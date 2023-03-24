PORT of Aberdeen has underlined its growing workload in supporting the offshore wind industry.
More than 100 vessels working on offshore wind projects have called into the port so far this year, including the Blue Tern jack-up installation vessel. The Fred Olsen Windcarrier vessel has an overall length of 151 metres, breadth of 50 metres and an 800-tonne crane.
Roddy James, chief commercial officer, said: “Offshore wind is our most significant opportunity for growth over the next decade. The sector currently accounts for 10 per cent of our overall vessel traffic and with ScotWind, INTOG and other developments on the horizon, we expect that figure to increase significantly in the coming years.”
The port said its strategic location, infrastructure and supply chain access has resulted in it being increasingly utilised for offshore wind projects. A wide range of vessels – including large cable layers, construction, installation, survey, and service operation vessels –working on wind farms such as Seagreen now regularly call at the port.
Mr James added: “Our £400 million investment in Aberdeen South Harbour positions the expanded port, and wider north-east supply chain, to play a pivotal role in Scotland’s next generation of offshore wind. We’re engaging across industry and government to understand what’s required from ports to support these projects and discuss how the expanded Port of Aberdeen can unlock value across the offshore wind lifecycle.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here