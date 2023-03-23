Castle Douglas-headquartered Natural Power has been appointed by ScottishPower Renewables to deliver the servicing contract for more than 50 turbines at Blacklaw wind farm in North Lanarkshire.

The three-year contract to provide third-party service and maintenance to the wind farm is the first of its kind between Natural Power and ScottishPower Renewables and “underpins the strength of the local supply chain in Scotland”.

Stephen Brignall, of Natural Power, said: “As a global business with our headquarters in Scotland, we’re proud to be supporting another excellent project right here on our doorstep.

“This new contract represents a real step forward for the provision of independent servicing and builds on our current servicing contract portfolio across Scotland.

"We’re looking forward to building the relationship with ScottishPower Renewables and supporting the continued successful operation of Blacklaw wind farm.”

Blacklaw, which is one of ScottishPower Renewables’ largest sites, has been operational since 2005 and consists of 54 Siemens 2.3MW turbines.

Joe Mitchell, operations director at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We’re pleased to appoint Natural Power as service and maintenance provider at Blacklaw wind farm – which is one of our largest wind farm sites generating up to 124MW of renewable electricity.

"We’re looking forward to working with the Natural Power team to deliver the continued safe and efficient generation of clean, green power at the site.”

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

