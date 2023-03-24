Edinburgh-headquartered Capricorn Energy is set to slash its UK operations and is "reviewing its UK office space requirements" as part of a strategic review following its abandoned merger with Israeli gas group NewMed.
The company is entering into redundancy consultations with approximately 120 of its 238 global employees. Once finished, Capricorn said its expects to have less than 40 people working in the UK.
As a result of the reduced headcount, Capricorn is reviewing its office space requirements "to align to the expected size of the renewed organisation".
The move comes in the wake of a shareholder revolt that derailed the previous executive team's proposed deal with NewMed, triggering the departure of seven board members. The new board has decided to focus on the company's operations outside of the UK.
READ MORE: Capricorn pulls the plug on controversial NewMed merger
"In the earliest days of the strategic review, the board concluded Capricorn's near-term strategic focus should be primarily on Egypt, and to farm down, monetise or exit exploration concessions outside Egypt," the company said in a statement released yesterday afternoon.
"As a result, Capricorn will need a substantially reduced headcount in the UK and will therefore shortly enter a redundancy consultation process which is expected to result in an organisation of less than 40 people in the UK. Capricorn anticipates the majority of these changes will be made in the coming two months."
Previously known as Cairn Energy, Capricorn unveiled the deal with NewMed in September of last year, replacing a proposed transaction with Tullow Oil. A prolonged shareholder revolt led by Palliser Capital forced the exit in January of seven Capricorn directors, including former chief executive Simon Thomson.
READ MORE: NewMed merger 'significantly' less likely as Capricorn caves in
A vote on February 1 saw Chris Cox, Maria Gordon, Richard Herbert, Hesham Mekawi, Tom Pitts and Craig van der Laan join Capricorn's board of directors. Mr Cox is currently leading the company as interim chief executive.
Two previous directors remain in place, Catherine Krajicek and Erik Daugbjerg.
The company is due to issue its year-end results on April 27, at which time it will provide further details on its strategic review. Shares in Capricorn closed yesterday's trading 2.8p lower at 233.2p.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here