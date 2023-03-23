A traditional, stone-built inn with letting rooms in the Scottish Borders, built in 1701, has been put on the market.
Property agent Christie & Co has been appointed to sell the Horse and Hound Country Inn, a pub with letting rooms in the village of Bonchester Bridge.
The Horse & Hound Country Inn is on the market at a leasehold asking price of £100,000, and annual rent of £27,000.
Christie & Co noted the inn, which is close to the border with England, is popular with tourists visiting the area’s attractions such as Bonchester Bridge Caravan Park and various biking and walking trails.
The inn features nine ensuite letting bedrooms, each individually decorated.
Its ground floor includes a 60-seat restaurant as well as a 40-seat bar and snug area which hosts music events and quizzes. There is also an outdoor beer garden.
The current owners have run the hotel for four years, and have invested significantly in the business.
Simon Watson, of Christie & Co, said: “We are delighted to offer the opportunity for the leasehold of this historic Country Inn. This is the perfect business opportunity for anyone wanting to relocate to the country.”
