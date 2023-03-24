A chip shop that became a favourite with a team of Scottish Cup winners has been put up for sale.
The sale of The Fish and Chip Company on Auchterarder's High Street that was the scene of a famous football celebration is being handled by Cornerstone Business Agents.
The chippy has been in the same family for 86 years and the owners now plan to retire.
The Inverness Caledonian Thistle team that won the Scottish Cup in 2015 celebrated at the Perthshire chippy with the hallowed trophy after beating Falkirk 2-1 at Hampden.
It was said to be “potentially the only chippy that has had the Scottish Cup paraded within”.
The owner told Sky News at the time: “The team always stop off at us for a fish supper if they are playing around here.
"They gave us a ring with their order, then stopped off for some refreshments in the town and danced outside a pub with the trophy.”
Cornerstone Business Agents said: “There has been a fish and chip shop operating here under the same family ownership since 1937 with the current incumbents having been in control for the last seven of those years.
“They have placed the business on the market to allow for retirement.
“Despite only trading five nights a week for a total of 20 hours in total, the business still boasts a healthy turnover and an excellent net profit.
“The current owners also choose not to offer a delivery service which would be an excellent additional service to offer along with the undoubted opportunity to extend the opening hours in the evening and to take advantage of strong footfall over lunchtime.
“The shop is in excellent condition throughout with quality fixtures and fittings and equipment for operating a business of this style.
“The property also has the benefit of the two-bedroom owners’ accommodation which would suit a hands-on operator or would be suitable for letting out which is the case at the moment.”
Wetherspoon returns to profit
The outspoken boss of JD Wetherspoon has declared the company is “cautiously optimistic” about its future prospects as it returned to profit in the first half and he dismissed the effects of Brexit on the supply chain issues that the pub industry has faced.
Wetherspoon, which has around 70 pubs in Scotland, reported that revenue climbed by 3% to £916m in the 26 weeks to January 29, with like-for-like sales 5% ahead of the same period in 2019.
Ancient Scottish inn on the market
A traditional, stone-built inn with letting rooms in the Scottish Borders, built in 1701, has been put on the market.
Property agent Christie & Co has been appointed to sell the Horse and Hound Country Inn, a pub with letting rooms in the village of Bonchester Bridge.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here