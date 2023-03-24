The sale of The Fish and Chip Company on Auchterarder's High Street that was the scene of a famous football celebration is being handled by Cornerstone Business Agents.

The chippy has been in the same family for 86 years and the owners now plan to retire.

The Inverness Caledonian Thistle team that won the Scottish Cup in 2015 celebrated at the Perthshire chippy with the hallowed trophy after beating Falkirk 2-1 at Hampden.

It was said to be “potentially the only chippy that has had the Scottish Cup paraded within”.

The owner told Sky News at the time: “The team always stop off at us for a fish supper if they are playing around here.

"They gave us a ring with their order, then stopped off for some refreshments in the town and danced outside a pub with the trophy.”

The chip shop, and, inset, an action shot of the post-match celebrations (Image: Cornerstone Business Agents/Sky News)

Cornerstone Business Agents said: “There has been a fish and chip shop operating here under the same family ownership since 1937 with the current incumbents having been in control for the last seven of those years.

“They have placed the business on the market to allow for retirement.

“Despite only trading five nights a week for a total of 20 hours in total, the business still boasts a healthy turnover and an excellent net profit.

“The current owners also choose not to offer a delivery service which would be an excellent additional service to offer along with the undoubted opportunity to extend the opening hours in the evening and to take advantage of strong footfall over lunchtime.

“The shop is in excellent condition throughout with quality fixtures and fittings and equipment for operating a business of this style.

“The property also has the benefit of the two-bedroom owners’ accommodation which would suit a hands-on operator or would be suitable for letting out which is the case at the moment.”

Wetherspoon returns to profit

The outspoken boss of JD Wetherspoon has declared the company is “cautiously optimistic” about its future prospects as it returned to profit in the first half and he dismissed the effects of Brexit on the supply chain issues that the pub industry has faced.

Wetherspoon, which has around 70 pubs in Scotland, reported that revenue climbed by 3% to £916m in the 26 weeks to January 29, with like-for-like sales 5% ahead of the same period in 2019.

Ancient Scottish inn on the market

A traditional, stone-built inn with letting rooms in the Scottish Borders, built in 1701, has been put on the market.

Property agent Christie & Co has been appointed to sell the Horse and Hound Country Inn, a pub with letting rooms in the village of Bonchester Bridge.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇