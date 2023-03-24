Controversial retail billionaire Mike Ashley has reportedly completed the acquisition of Dundee's main shopping centre in deal thought to be worth about £30 milion.
Mr Ashley's Frasers Group has been in talks for months about purchasing the Overgate Centre, making him landlord to several of his retailing competitors. Frasers Group owns Sports Direct, House of Fraser, and a collection of other brands such as GAME, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Evans Cycles, USC, and Everlast.
The deal, which follows last week's £58m acquisition of The Mall shopping centre in Luton, will provide opportunities "for the group's elevated store concepts". It is though that the vacated Debenhams store in the Overgate will host some of the Frasers brands.
Head of real estate James France was quoted as saying that Frasers Group is "pleased" with the deal.
READ MORE: Retail therapy: Mike Ashley goes bargain hunting in Dundee
“Not only do the acquisitions of both Overgate Shopping Centre, and The Mall in Luton, bolster our commitment to the long-term future of physical retail but they further demonstrate our commitment to injecting new life into key shopping destinations across the UK and Europe," he added.
Mr Ashley stepped back from running Frasers in May of last year when he installed his son-in-law Michael Murray as chief executive. He left the board in October but continues to control more than two-thirds of the shares in the business.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here