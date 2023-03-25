Scottish bar and restaurant group Buzzworks has unveiled plans to recruit 20 staff for the launch of its new Herringbone bar and restaurant at Royal Terrace Gardens in Edinburgh.
Buzzworks, which highlighted its standing as “one of Scotland’s fastest-growing hospitality groups” and employs more than 650 staff, is opening the Edinburgh venue this spring.
The Ayrshire-based company, which is owned by Kenny Blair, bought independent Scottish hospitality business Herringbone in April last year.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Scottish hotelier who has seen Brexit for what it is
A restaurant in North Berwick under the Herringbone name reopened in February after a refurbishment.
The group’s portfolio includes Scotts in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, Vic’s & The Vine in Prestwick, Lido venues in Prestwick and Troon, The Tree House in Ayr, The Long House and The Duke in Kilmarnock, The Mill House in Stewarton, The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow, The Corner House in Kilwinning, The Coach House in Bridge of Weir, The Fox Troon, Herringbone in North Berwick and Edinburgh, and Thirty Knots in South Queensferry.
READ MORE: Brexit: Time Tories ditched British superiority complex
The vacancies for Herringbone at Royal Terrace Gardens include management, kitchen and front-of-house roles.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Victorian workhouses come to mind amid nastiness and wishful thinking
Buzzworks was recently named in the “100 Best Companies to Work For in the UK” list. It was ranked as the 77th best company to work for in the UK, and 12th in the leisure and hospitality industry, and was placed 16th overall in Scotland.
Ash Bairstow, operations director at Herringbone, said: “We cannot wait to welcome guests to this outstanding new Herringbone bar and restaurant in Edinburgh, which we believe will be a great asset to the local community.
“As we further expand the Herringbone brand, we’re proud to progress as part of the Buzzworks family.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here