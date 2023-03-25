Buzzworks, which highlighted its standing as “one of Scotland’s fastest-growing hospitality groups” and employs more than 650 staff, is opening the Edinburgh venue this spring.

The Ayrshire-based company, which is owned by Kenny Blair, bought independent Scottish hospitality business Herringbone in April last year.

A restaurant in North Berwick under the Herringbone name reopened in February after a refurbishment.

The group’s portfolio includes Scotts in Troon, Largs and South Queensferry, Vic’s & The Vine in Prestwick, Lido venues in Prestwick and Troon, The Tree House in Ayr, The Long House and The Duke in Kilmarnock, The Mill House in Stewarton, The Bridge Inn in Linlithgow, The Corner House in Kilwinning, The Coach House in Bridge of Weir, The Fox Troon, Herringbone in North Berwick and Edinburgh, and Thirty Knots in South Queensferry.

The vacancies for Herringbone at Royal Terrace Gardens include management, kitchen and front-of-house roles.

Buzzworks was recently named in the “100 Best Companies to Work For in the UK” list. It was ranked as the 77th best company to work for in the UK, and 12th in the leisure and hospitality industry, and was placed 16th overall in Scotland.

Ash Bairstow, operations director at Herringbone, said: “We cannot wait to welcome guests to this outstanding new Herringbone bar and restaurant in Edinburgh, which we believe will be a great asset to the local community.

“As we further expand the Herringbone brand, we’re proud to progress as part of the Buzzworks family.”