The route will operate twice weekly from April as part of the airline's summer 2023 schedule, the Dublin-based carrier said.

The airline also announced a Pisa route from Birmingham.

Dara Brady, of Ryanair, said: "Ryanair is pleased to be bringing even more choice and value to our UK customers with the addition of these new Pisa routes to our summer 2023 schedule, offering our Birmingham and Glasgow customers/visitors even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.

"For those looking to getaway and soak up some sun with the family this summer, you can now spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the fare now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays more accessible for everyone.

"We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers onboard our flights to/from Pisa this summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”

Ryanair earlier announced plans for new routes from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes, Venice and Marseilles.

Mike Ashley seals deal for Dundee's Overgate Centre

Controversial retail billionaire Mike Ashley has reportedly completed the acquisition of Dundee's main shopping centre in deal thought to be worth about £30 milion.

Mr Ashley's Frasers Group has been in talks for months about purchasing the Overgate Centre, making him landlord to several of his retailing competitors.

Bank shares tumble as confidence shaken in sector again

Shares in major European banks slid again yesterday after confidence was shaken further in the global banking system, writes Scott Wright.

Barclays, HSBC, NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group all saw sharp falls after shares in Deutsche Bank plunged following reports it has seen the cost of insuring against defaults on its debt increase. Meanwhile, it emerged that UBS and Credit Suisse are among banks that will be investigated by the US Department of Justice over allegations they helped Russian oligarchs avoid sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine. UBS rescued Credit Suisse in an emergency deal on Sunday.

​​Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇