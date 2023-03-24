Budget airline Ryanair has launched a new route from Scotland to Italy.
The route will operate twice weekly from April as part of the airline's summer 2023 schedule, the Dublin-based carrier said.
The airline also announced a Pisa route from Birmingham.
Dara Brady, of Ryanair, said: "Ryanair is pleased to be bringing even more choice and value to our UK customers with the addition of these new Pisa routes to our summer 2023 schedule, offering our Birmingham and Glasgow customers/visitors even more choice for their summer holidays at the lowest fares in Europe.
"For those looking to getaway and soak up some sun with the family this summer, you can now spread out the cost of your holiday by paying half the fare now and the other half up to 40 days pre-departure when you book Ryanair’s Family Plus bundle, making family holidays more accessible for everyone.
"We look forward to welcoming thousands of customers onboard our flights to/from Pisa this summer as Ryanair continues to deliver more traffic, connectivity, and lower fares than any other airline for the UK.”
Ryanair earlier announced plans for new routes from Glasgow and Edinburgh to Belfast, Bournemouth, Cornwall, London Stansted, Rhodes, Venice and Marseilles.
Mike Ashley seals deal for Dundee's Overgate Centre
Controversial retail billionaire Mike Ashley has reportedly completed the acquisition of Dundee's main shopping centre in deal thought to be worth about £30 milion.
Mr Ashley's Frasers Group has been in talks for months about purchasing the Overgate Centre, making him landlord to several of his retailing competitors.
Bank shares tumble as confidence shaken in sector again
Shares in major European banks slid again yesterday after confidence was shaken further in the global banking system, writes Scott Wright.
Barclays, HSBC, NatWest Group and Lloyds Banking Group all saw sharp falls after shares in Deutsche Bank plunged following reports it has seen the cost of insuring against defaults on its debt increase. Meanwhile, it emerged that UBS and Credit Suisse are among banks that will be investigated by the US Department of Justice over allegations they helped Russian oligarchs avoid sanctions imposed following the invasion of Ukraine. UBS rescued Credit Suisse in an emergency deal on Sunday.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here