Canadian firm Sandman Hotel Group will open its latest British property in the Pegasus Building on West George Street.

The former office block has lain vacant for years, with planning permission for a hotel granted in 2019.

Sandman already has properties Newcastle, where the business is headquartered, Aberdeen and London Gatwick, along with additional properties in Sheffield and Dublin.

Sandman Signature Glasgow Hotel will boast 179 rooms set across ten floors, spanning nine premium room-styles.

The hotel, which is described as "fresh and modern" will also feature a gym, a premium bar and a steakhouse and is taking bookings now.

Mitch Gaglardi, Director of Sandman Hotel Group United Kingdom & Ireland, said “This particular hotel is especially close to my heart, as I spent a number of years living in Glasgow creating great memories with my wife and kids.

"From its incredible architecture to its vibrant cultural scene, Glasgow is hands down one of my favourite cities in Europe.

"Our first hotel in the city will offer guests a stylish and memorable experience, and in a prime location -- just a stone's throw from the leafy west end and a short drive from the airport.

"We’re excited to add a further 179 bedrooms and suites to the city for people to come and enjoy its world-famous hospitality.”