Creditor pressure has been cited as a major Scottish shopping centre fell into administration.
The collapse of the owner of the retail centre in Cumbernauld, London-based Bridges Antonine LLP, comes amid ongoing challenges facing the sector.
Administrators Azets were appointed this week to the owner of the Antonine Shopping Centre after a “period of creditor pressure”.
It came after an attempt to sell the property by the owner last year was unsuccessful.
The failure follows the collapse into administration of the owners of the East Kilbride and Bon Accord shopping centres in Aberdeen last year, and as the cost-of-living crisis continues to put pressure on the retail industry in the wake of the pandemic.
Scottish oil and gas company to cut 75 per cent of UK workforce
Edinburgh-headquartered Capricorn Energy is set to slash its UK operations and is "reviewing its UK office space requirements" as part of a strategic review following its abandoned merger with Israeli gas group NewMed.
The company is entering into redundancy consultations with approximately 120 of its 238 global employees. Once finished, Capricorn said it expects to have less than 40 people working in the UK.
Scottish family butcher in major expansion
A family-owned butcher is planning the UK’s “largest dry-ageing station”, capable of maturing more than 6,000 pieces of bone-in sirloin and ribeye, after securing a £2 million funding package from banking group HSBC.
John Gilmour Butchers is building a new £10m butchery and retail facility at Wallyford in East Lothian, to meet growing demand. Its current premises at Macmerry will become an export facility.
'Scottish Cup' chippy to be sold after 86 years in same family
A chip shop that became a favourite with a team of Scottish Cup winners has been put up for sale.
The sale of The Fish and Chip Company on Auchterarder's High Street that was the scene of a famous football celebration is being handled by Cornerstone Business Agents. It was said to be “potentially the only chippy that has had the Scottish Cup paraded within”.
