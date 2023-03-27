The free service, which is available for the first time today, provides customers on early morning flights with the option to drop their bags off the evening before, allowing them to proceed straight to security.

easyJet expects the facility to be popular with thousands of families who will be travelling with the airline during the forthcoming Easter holidays.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are always looking for ways to make travel even easier for our customers, so we are really pleased to be introducing our free twilight bag drop service at Edinburgh from today.

"We know the service is already very popular with our customers flying from London Gatwick, Bristol, and Manchester and by introducing this in time for Easter, thousands of families set to fly with us on their holidays from Scotland can now benefit by dropping their bags with us at airport the night before, for a quicker and easier journey.”

easyJet said the service will be available to all customers on early morning flights departing before 1200 at Edinburgh, which it said represents around 40 per cent of all flights departing from the airport. Bags can be dropped between 1600 and 2100 the day before they fly.

Just one family member or single customer on the booking will able to drop the bags off for the whole group to make the process simpler, easyJet said.

Adam Wilson, chief operating officer at Edinburgh Airport said: “Providing options for passengers is a key strand to our overall offering to make the journey through the airport as smooth and efficient as possible – that’s a view shared by our partners at easyJet and it’s been great to work closely with them to bring the twilight service into operation.

"We know a lot of customers will welcome the ability to check-in bags the night before their flight, meaning they can arrive at the airport in the morning, head straight to security and start their trip that little bit quicker.”