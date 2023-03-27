Shares in Scotgold Resources plunged more than 60 per cent this morning after the company revealed significantly less mineralised ore would be yielded from its Cononish mine near Tyndrum than initially envisaged.

It comes after the Scotgold launched an equity fundraise in February to support its planned transition from tunnel development to long hole stoping. The company’s mine plan anticipated that 5,818 tonnes of mineralised ore would be mined in February and March before the transition to long-hole stoping in the second quarter of this year.

READ MORE: easyJet introduces free twilight bag drops at Scottish airport

However, it now expects there to be just between 500 to 600 tonnes mined in March, with about 300 tonnes of waste to be placed into areas for the commencement of stope drilling.

The company told the city this morning that, further to recent mining performance being below plan, it has opened talks with its gold offtake partner to secure a $500,000 advance to assists with short-term working capital. It also said directors have discussed the prospect of providing a short-term convertible loan, if needed, to ensure the company continues with the long hole stoping strategy.

Scotgold noted that long hole stope mining is a "widely used mining method in underground mining that supports cost effective and efficient extraction of ore".

READ MORE: Sterling Furniture Group on hunt for new boss during landmark year

The company said: “The company's management team continuously assess the cash position of the company. As a result of recent mining performance being below plan, largely due to lower than expected grades in the 430 West ore drive resulting in the subsequent decision to bring forward long hole stope mining, the directors now believe that, in the event that the planned commencement of long hole stoping in April is delayed, or the anticipated tonnes of ore mined in April and the following months is significantly below the current mine plan, then a material uncertainty would exist that casts significant doubt over the ability of the consolidated entity to continue as a going concern in the very immediate term and therefore its ability to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.”

The company added: “The ability of the consolidated entity to continue as a going concern over the long term will remain dependent on the quantity and grade of ore mined and processed being within a reasonable tolerance of the forecast quantity and grade and adherence to the planned product shipment schedule.”

The difficulties Scotgold has encountered with regard to mining performance came as the company announced separately that the email accounts of executive directors “have been accessed by unauthorised persons and specious emails sent in their names to numerous people”.

“Whilst we believe the vulnerability has been fixed it is impossible to ever be certain of this. The police have also been informed on this matter and will continue to investigate,” Scotgold added.

Shares in the company were trading at 14p at 12pm, down 63 per cent on the day.