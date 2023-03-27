There is no doubt that, as we approach the second quarter, the economic challenges remain daunting, writes Ian McConnell, The Herald's business editor.

Millions of households are struggling under the weight of the UK’s cost-of-living crisis.

And businesses too are having to deal with huge inflationary pressures, while trying to navigate the UK’s continuing labour and skills shortage crisis.

Given the inflationary woe, it has been no surprise at all to see strikes featuring frequently in the headlines.

While inflation is forecast to drop, it is crucial to recognise this does not mean prices are going to fall, just that they will rise at a slower pace.

Whether the UK enters technical recession – in terms of two consecutive quarters of contraction – is a moot point. What matters is that the economy is expected by the major forecasters to contract this year.

Amid the gloom, however, there is much going on which provides encouragement.

In this spring 2023 edition of Business HQ , we have a special 11-page section in partnership with Entrepreneurial Scotland focusing on what is happening in Scotland’s technology sector.

We feature high-profile Scottish design company Timorous Beasties, which was contacted by singer Kate Bush to design her new merchandise logo.

We also speak to Laura Montgomery, chief executive of Glasgow City FC, talks about the rise of the women’s football club.

And we have an interview with global hotelier Guy Crawford, who has just been made chief executive of Highland Coast Hotels at the age of 70. We hope you enjoy reading this edition of Business HQ.

IAN MCCONNELL

BUSINESS EDITOR

THE HERALD