“I look forward to working with him and the new cabinet on behalf of Scotland’s farmers and crofters,” he said.

“Food and drink directly and indirectly supports 360,000 Scottish jobs, putting it at the heart of Scotland’s economy. Farmers and crofters are the cornerstone of our growing food and drink sector, and as we debate Scotland’s future agricultural policy, we must look to put sustainable production and our future food security front and centre.

“In the coming weeks, we would welcome an opportunity to have Scotland’s new First Minister join us on farm to see first-hand the incredible efforts Scottish farmers and crofters are making to produce food sustainably, tackle climate change and increase biodiversity.”

Market round-up

Harrison and Hetherington sold 28 bullocks at St Boswells yesterday to 328p/kg and an average of 300p/kg, while heifers averaged 301p/kg and sold to 330p/kg.

Cast cows were again in demand and averaged 219p/kg, selling to 260p/kg and a top price of £2,503/head. Hoggs averaged £113/head and sold to £159 for Texels and a top price 306p/kg for Beltexes, with cast sheep averaging 81/head and selling to £159 for a Bluefaced Leicester. Heavy ewes averaged £125/head, light ewes £117/head and met an average of £72/head.

Meanwhile, 16 prime heifers at Carlisle fell by 43p/kg on the week to sell to 323p/kg and average 273p/kg. Prime beef bullocks dropped by 14p/kg to average 278p/kg, while young beef bulls fared better, dropping by 3p/kg to average 262p/kg.

Cast dairy cows similarly held their position and averaged 162p/kg, selling to 228p/kg. SQQ hoggs saw an encouraging rise of 9p/kg to finish the day at an average of 9p/kg, although both lowland and hill ewes met a fall in demand and averaged £96/head and £54/head respectively.

Prime beef-bred heifers at Lanark yesterday rose 4p/kg to average 307p/kg and sell to 332p/kg for a Limousin, while prime dairy bullocks rose by 5p/kg to average 235p/kg.

Cast beef and dairy cows also met with strong demand, rising 3p/kg and 2p/kg on the week respectively. Prime hoggets were similarly sought after and averaged 266p/kg, selling to £169/head or 318p/kg. Cast ewes met with excellent demand and rose by £18/head, selling to £282 for a Texel.

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 2,951 hoggets with all types again dearer on the week. The sale averaged 273p/kg or £118.40/head. Texels from Miss E Paterson, Kayshill sold to £150/head while Beltexes from Messrs W&A Watson sold to 324p/kg. 257 cast sheep were also sold, with fitter ewes and lighter sheep dearer on the week.

Texel Ewes sold to £192/head from A Currie, Fisherton and J Wilson, Barneil, while Texel cross ewes sold to £160 from Wyllieland Farm, Fenwick. Mule Ewes from Laigh Lancraig sold to £120/head, and Blackface ewes peaked at £80 from J Murdoch, Knockdon. Cast Tups sold to £145/head for a Texel from Fisherton.