Profits from the new restaurant, at 149 Milngavie Road in Bearsden, will go directly to Beatson Cancer Charity, which supports cancer patients and their families who are being treated at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre.

The 48-seat restaurant will invite customers to “Dine to Donate”, and will offer a monthly rotating four-course set menu. Beat 6 will also offer a private dining space for events and fundraising dinners. Six by Nico creator Nico Simeone, of Sixco Group, said: "We, like many others, have a special place in our hearts for the Beatson, and we will be eternally grateful for everything they do on a daily basis to help change the lives of those affected by cancer.

"Our new Bearden neighbourhood location will continue to raise vital funds for the charity and the staff to whom we owe so much, while also giving our team the opportunity to be a part of such an important cancer awareness journey. Our donations of over £350,000 to date are just the beginning, and Beat 6's new home in Bearsden is one of the most exciting fundraising initiatives we're ever been a part of."

Martin Cawley, chief executive of Beatson Cancer Charity, said: “We are so grateful to Nico Simeone and his fantastic team who have already raised an outstanding £350,000 for our charity following the success of the Beat 6 restaurant in the east end of Glasgow. The money raised through Beat 6 allows us to support so many cancer patients and their families across the west of Scotland.

"We are delighted about their decision to reopen Beat 6 in Bearsden, bringing their unique concept to the hometown of Nico and his wife Valentina. The response during the restaurant’s first year of being open was exceptional and we are looking forward to seeing how the Bearsden community supports the restaurant when it opens in April.”

Michelle Martin, advanced clinical nurse specialist at The Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, said: “The support Beat 6 has already provided has funded projects and services which have positively impacted on patient care within the Beatson. Supporting this new venture will allow the charity to continue to fund projects that ensure cancer patients, and their families receive the best possible care.”