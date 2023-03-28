ONE of the indisputable facts about IT, besides Moore’s Law, is that it just gets more and more complex to manage. Businesses of all sizes, from corner shops to multinationals, now live and die on the strength and resilience of their IT systems.

Small wonder then, that outsourced, managed IT services are one of the fastest growing sectors in the UK economy. Dan Kitchen, the CEO of the IT solutions company, razorblue, formed his first managed IT services operation straight out of college some 18 years ago.

“Even back in 2006, when I first started, I could see that there was a real need for smaller and medium-sized businesses to be able to have someone take over the challenges involved in running their IT. There are so many aspects, and so many moving parts to a smoothly running IT operation.

“For a company whose primary focus is selling shoes, or carpets, or anything else, gathering all the required expertise in-house to do everything themselves, is just prohibitively expensive,” he points out.

Kitchen hired his first employee two years into the business, then took on a partner and became razorblue’s Technical Director. In 2015 he took over as CEO of the business, which had grown to 20 employees.

Dan Kitchen took over as CEO of razorblue in 2015

Today, razorblue has 170 employees, with engineers located across the UK. “Due to the nature of our business, we are open 24/7 which allows us to have an engineer at a client’s site within an hour or two anywhere in the UK,” he says.

razorblue provides managed IT, applications and networking services and outsources the actual data centre part of things. As Kitchen explains, running an IT data centre and providing outsourced IT services are actually two very different things.

Running a large datacentre draws heavily on electrical and mechanical engineering skillsets.

IT managed services, on the other hand, require a wide range of IT skills including the ability to provide applications development and management, customer support services, and cloud-based services.

“We much prefer to leave the nuts and bolts of providing actual datacentre services to people who specialise in all that is required to maintain and run physical datacentres. We don’t look after the machines as it were. Our skills are in providing and managing the client’s applications.”

Kitchen points out that things have moved on hugely from where IT was a few decades back. “We are seeing the IT services sector diversifying massively. You have an explosion in data services and AI, with a similar growth in areas such as security, networking and cloud services.

“In the early days of IT, people thought of IT as a single skill that you could hire. Now you need multiple people to manage all these different facets. This means that outsourcing IT is very much more cost-effective for most businesses than trying to hire all the required skills internally.”

razorblue has specialist teams for everything from applications management to security and networking and patch management. Not to mention coming up with an IT strategy that is both future-proofed and goal orientated to drive the business forward.

“To duplicate the very wide range of specific skills that we have in our operation a company running its own in-house team would need to hire probably 15 to 20 highly paid staff. When we talk to potential customers it is relatively easy for us to demonstrate how much value we can bring to their organisation.

“Plus, it is fairly obvious that many businesses will only need some of these IT skill sets some of the time. It is actually much harder for them to show that they are getting value for money, by comparison with what we bring to the table,” he says.

One of the options that razorblue offers is to provide clients with disaster recovery and business continuity services. Kitchen says that the company has several banks as clients, and as part of the regulatory structure these clients have to have robust business continuity.

“We can mirror all their transactions across multiple and geographically dispersed alternative datacentres, giving them a very high level of protection against any loss of service,” he comments.

The business continuity side is optional because not all clients see the necessity of taking disaster recovery. It is mandatory for those providing financial services but a small or mid-sized business can opt to take its chances. However, some level of disaster recovery should be common sense for everyone.

As Kitchen notes, if a business’s systems become unavailable for any reason, statistics show that the odds of the business failing go up steeply.

“This is part of the conversation we have with new clients as we work through with them what they need and what their objectives are,” he notes. Along with establishing their IT needs, the conversation also establishes the level of disaster recovery that makes sense for the client. Not everyone needs to have a complete mirror image system running on a geographically separate datacentre.

Again, it is about matching cost to need, and Kitchen’s team help the client to establish what is required.

www.razorblue.com