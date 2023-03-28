THE Garage and Cathouse nightclub owner and live music promoter Donald MacLeod and his management team at Hold Fast Entertainment Company will take on the running of a campsite at Cashel at Rowardennan.
The management deal was announced today by campsite owner Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS).
It follows a deal announced in November for Mr MacLeod and his team and to take over the running of a Forestry and Land Scotland campsite on the shores of Loch Morlich in the Highlands.
The latest deal sees the newly formed dedicated Scottish outdoor business By The Loch Group take on management of the Forestry and Land Scotland campsite at Rowardennan.
By The Loch Group has been established by the management team behind Holdfast Entertainment Company, which owns The Garage and Cathouse nightclubs in Glasgow and live music promotion business CPL.
Mr MacLeod is the majority shareholder in Hold Fast Entertainment Company Forestry and Land Scotland noted the team behind By The Loch Group are team are “all outdoor enthusiasts and are keen to bring their extensive hospitality and leisure operating experience to the sustainable family tourism market”.
By The Loch Group managing director Mr MacLeod said: “ We are absolutely delighted to have been selected to manage Cashel campsite and cannot wait to work in partnership with the local communities to enhance the site so that everyone can enjoy what it has to offer.
“The group is passionate about tourism and Scotland’s unique natural environment, and will work tirelessly to build a successful and sustainable family friendly camp site and attraction for domestic and international visitors. We are also bringing a wealth of business knowledge and experience to this site and believe that Cashel will be a thriving visitor hub from where visitors can explore the wider area.”
He added: “And [we] are fully signed up to FLS’s visitor strategy mission to look after Scotland’s forests and land, for the benefit of all, now and in the future.
“Subject to consultation with neighbouring residents, community groups and businesses, By The Loch Group has ambitious plans for the site over the next three years. The new team at Cashel plans to develop new facilities and amenities, including wifi connectivity and green energy, offer additional play facilities and improved and fully accessible tent, caravan, and motorhome pitches that will promote the outdoors to all.”
