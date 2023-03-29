Construction is set to begin this summer on what will be the first whisky distillery to open in Orkney in 138 years.
Family-owned Deerness Distillery - maker of the award-winning Sea Glass Gin - is funding the six-figure expansion with the pre-sale of 200 casks of its inaugural release single malt. The casks will be filled with the firm's moderately peated spirit upon the distillery's completion.
Founded by husband and wife Stuart and Adelle Brown, Deerness is also planning for production of an oat whisky and a Scottish rye whisky made with local grains sourced from nearby farms.
“We are excited to announce this opportunity to invest in the future of Deerness Distillery and Orkney," Mr Brown said. "Our upcoming signature dram draws inspiration from the rugged, coastal environment surrounding the site, while our plans for oat and rye whiskies using locally sourced grains showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional whisky making."
“By selling a stake in this new chapter for Deerness Distillery, we're not only sharing our passion for Orkney whisky, but also inviting our customers to join us on our journey. We're certain that our first casks will develop into an incredible dram, and we can't wait to taste the results of our hard work."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here