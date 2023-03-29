Family-owned Deerness Distillery - maker of the award-winning Sea Glass Gin - is funding the six-figure expansion with the pre-sale of 200 casks of its inaugural release single malt. The casks will be filled with the firm's moderately peated spirit upon the distillery's completion.

Founded by husband and wife Stuart and Adelle Brown, Deerness is also planning for production of an oat whisky and a Scottish rye whisky made with local grains sourced from nearby farms.

Adelle and Stuart Brown (Image: Stewart Attwood)

“We are excited to announce this opportunity to invest in the future of Deerness Distillery and Orkney," Mr Brown said. "Our upcoming signature dram draws inspiration from the rugged, coastal environment surrounding the site, while our plans for oat and rye whiskies using locally sourced grains showcase our commitment to pushing the boundaries of traditional whisky making."

“By selling a stake in this new chapter for Deerness Distillery, we're not only sharing our passion for Orkney whisky, but also inviting our customers to join us on our journey. We're certain that our first casks will develop into an incredible dram, and we can't wait to taste the results of our hard work."