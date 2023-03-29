SHARES in the Artisanal Spirits Company have leapt more than 10 per cent this morning after reporting financial results that exceeded market expectations.
The company, which owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, told the city that revenue had increased by 19% to £21.8 million, helped by membership of the society increasing by 12% to 37,416. Losses narrowed to £2.1m from £2.7m in 2021.
Artisanal, which last week officially opened its new bottling, distribution and warehouse facility in Uddingston, said its performance in 2022 had been driven by significant revenue growth in China and UK venues, as well as strong membership growth in Europe, Australia, the US, and Japan.
READ MORE: Irn-Bru veteran steps down after 60 years as profits soar
It invested around £5.5m to increase both cask spirit and wood, taking its total number of casks to 16,500 from 15,300 last year, and stated it now has enough stock to satisfy demand through to 2028 and beyond.
And the board declared its confidence in the company, which floated in 2021, meeting its target of doubling revenue to £30m between 2020 and 2024.
Chief executive Andrew Dane, who succeeded David Ridley in the top job in January, said: “Our ambition is to create a global, premium business which is highly profitable and cash generative by delivering the world’s best whisky experiences.
“We have a pioneering model, a long-term global growth opportunity on which we are primed to deliver. We are making significant strategic progress with strong membership growth and delivery of another strong year of profitable growth supported by improvement across all financial and operational KPIs (key performance indicators).
READ MORE: Scotch whisky giant Diageo unveils new chief executive
"Over the last year we have continued to make investment for the future in further spirit and wood, as well as our own supply chain facility, and while the rate of cash spend on this has peaked, we will continue to invest, with a focus for FY23 on IT and technology to deliver and accelerate our growth even further.
“Our markets benefit from underlying structural dynamics which have increased our addressable market. We are seeking to exploit this opportunity by growing our international footprint, including in South Korea and Malaysia. The new financial year has begun well. We remain on track to meet our 2024 revenue target of £30m and deliver significant progress on our path to sustained profitability.”
Shares in Artisanal were trading at 99.75p at 9.30am, up 9.75p on the day.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here