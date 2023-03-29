International audit and tax and firm Mazars has moved to a new location in Edinburgh after 15 years at its previous office in the city centre.
All team members from its former Haymarket office have transferred to Capital Square, a major development which opened on March 20. The new office at 58 Morrison Street has been designed to better facilitate hybrid working.
The building in the heart of Edinburgh’s commercial centre is said to be among the top 10 per cent most sustainable commercial office buildings in the UK. In line with Mazar's sustainability commitments, there is a building-wide scheme capable of recycling 100% of waste.
“After 15 enjoyable years in our Haymarket office, during which time our Edinburgh team has grown significantly, it feels like the right time to move to a new location which will serve us and our clients long into the future," Edinburgh managing partner Laura Clarkson said.
“As we have all learned over the last few years, there is no single best way to work. In consultation with our people and our clients, we are embracing a hybrid working model which encourages our team to work in the way, and from the location, which best achieves our goal of producing an exceptional level of quality and service.”
Deposit return scheme: Brewer labels cans 'not for sale in Scotland'
A craft brewery in England has begun labelling its beer “not for sale in Scotland” amid fears it could be hit with a “hefty” fine under the deposit return scheme (DRS).
An industry group warned other small brewers could withdraw beer from sale in Scotland unless an exemption is brought in quickly, following the example of Three Blind Mice Brewery.
Shares in luxury Scotch whisky company Artisnal leap 10%
Shares in the Artisanal Spirits Company have leapt more than 10 per cent this morning after reporting financial results that exceeded market expectations.
The company, which owns The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, told the city that revenue had increased by 19% to £21.8 million, helped by membership of the society increasing by 12% to 37,416. Losses narrowed to £2.1m from £2.7m in 2021.
