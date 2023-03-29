One of Scotland’s most famous seafood shacks has confirmed it will reopen for the new season this week.
Oban Seafood Hut, also known as ‘the Green Shack’, sits on the railway pier beside the CalMac ferry terminal in the port town, which is known as the 'Seafood Capital of Scotland'.
Famous for its seafood platters, oysters, scallops and crab sandwiches, the hut is regarded as a place of pilgrimage for seafood lovers across the country and a must-eat venue in the West Highlands.
Back in July last year, famed food critic Jay Rayner listed the shack among his 10 best value places to eat around the British coastline.
When in Oban, go to the Green Shack pic.twitter.com/yQAJQnBNEl— Sharon Dennett (@SDennett) August 27, 2022
The news of the reopening comes following the death of the hut’s owner John Odgen in January.
The former fisherman, who was a well-known character in Oban, established the hut back in 1990 with a desire for affordable, high quality seafood, provided by local fishermen.
Oban Seafood Hut confirmed it will reopen on Friday via a post on social media, which read: “2023 season start date will be Friday 31st of March. Opening time - 10am.”
