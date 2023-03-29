The “field to bottle” distiller, which makes vodka, rye whisky and gin, has announced that it has installed a new one-megawatt wind turbine to provide renewable energy.

Angus-based Arbikie said the investment puts it on track to become “one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries”, noting that it had already distilled Nadar, heralded as the world’s “climate-positive gin and vodka” in partnership with the James Hutton Institute and Abertay University.

READ MORE: Shares in luxury Scotch whisky company Artisanal leap

Arbikie is working in collaboration with Locogen and Logan Energy to power its distillery with green hydrogen. It will use renewable electricity from the wind turbine to split water in an electrolyser to create green hydrogen. This will be used in its hydrogen-compatible boiler to power the Arbikie Distillery, with the switch expected to have a significant impact on the distilleries carbon footprint.

Iain Stirling, director Arbikie Highland Estate, said: “We are delighted to pioneer the use of green hydrogen in the distilling industry. As the latest custodians of our family farms and distillery it’s very important to our family to be as sustainable as possible.”

READ MORE: Cumbernauld: Antonine Shopping Centre falls into administration

Arbikie added that it is working with customers such as Hilton and Marriott to create sustainable cocktails based on the Nadar spirits.

Mr Stirling said: “Our Nàdar Gin and Vodka are in demand across the world as discerning consumers switch to planet-friendly spirits and our customers, including some of the world’s best bars and hotels, are using our Nadars to create sustainable cocktail menus.”