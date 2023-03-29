ARBIKIE Highland Estate has declared it has completed the latest stage in its bid to become the “world’s first green hydrogen-powered distillery”.
The “field to bottle” distiller, which makes vodka, rye whisky and gin, has announced that it has installed a new one-megawatt wind turbine to provide renewable energy.
Angus-based Arbikie said the investment puts it on track to become “one of the world’s most sustainable distilleries”, noting that it had already distilled Nadar, heralded as the world’s “climate-positive gin and vodka” in partnership with the James Hutton Institute and Abertay University.
READ MORE: Shares in luxury Scotch whisky company Artisanal leap
Arbikie is working in collaboration with Locogen and Logan Energy to power its distillery with green hydrogen. It will use renewable electricity from the wind turbine to split water in an electrolyser to create green hydrogen. This will be used in its hydrogen-compatible boiler to power the Arbikie Distillery, with the switch expected to have a significant impact on the distilleries carbon footprint.
Iain Stirling, director Arbikie Highland Estate, said: “We are delighted to pioneer the use of green hydrogen in the distilling industry. As the latest custodians of our family farms and distillery it’s very important to our family to be as sustainable as possible.”
READ MORE: Cumbernauld: Antonine Shopping Centre falls into administration
Arbikie added that it is working with customers such as Hilton and Marriott to create sustainable cocktails based on the Nadar spirits.
Mr Stirling said: “Our Nàdar Gin and Vodka are in demand across the world as discerning consumers switch to planet-friendly spirits and our customers, including some of the world’s best bars and hotels, are using our Nadars to create sustainable cocktail menus.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here