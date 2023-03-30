DUNDEE is set to win a boost to its credentials as a centre of renewables activity as a yard in the city prepares to play a key role in a pioneering wave energy project.
Wave power specialist Mocean Energy expects to use Texo Engineering and Fabrication’s Dundee facility to produce two generators that will be deployed off Scotland as part of a £2 million demonstration project.
The wave energy converters are expected to be used to produce carbon-free electricity which could power homes onshore or equipment deployed offshore by firms working in industries such as oil and gas.
Work on the generators could help safeguard jobs at Texo E&F’s Dundee facility.
Mocean’s managing director Cameron McNatt said the decision to use Texo E&F on the Renewables for Subsea Power project highlighted the economic value that the emerging wave energy industry is generating for Scotland and the UK.
“From the beginning, our technology has been made in Scotland, and through selecting TEXO E&F we are ensuring our supply chain remains home grown,” added Mr McNatt.
READ MORE: Battery firm hails performance of Thurso plant as it plans Dundee 'megafactory'
He said Texo E&F had valuable experience of manufacturing complex technology for use offshore.
Mocean has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Texo E&F covering work on the Blue Star and Blue Horizon generators.
The latter is the more powerful generator and is expected to produce grid scale output.
Mocean completed successful sea trials of its Blue X generator technology off Orkney in 2021.
The business was co-founded by Mr McNatt and Chris Retzler in 2015. Mr McNatt completed a PhD in the movement of wave fields at the University of Edinburgh after working as a naval architect. Mr Retzler was a founder of the Pelamis Wave Power business, which went into administration in 2014.
READ MORE: Sluggish green jobs drive in Scotland faces post-Brexit headwinds
Mocean has won backing to commercialise its technology from the Equity Gap business angels syndicate and the University of Edinburgh’s Old College Capital operation.
Texo E&F belongs to a group that was founded by oil services sector veterans in 2018 and offers a range of services for firms operating offshore.
Mocean is working on the Renewables for Subsea Power project with Aberdeen-based Verlume which specialises in energy management and storage systems.
READ MORE: London oil traders go large on North Sea amid windfall tax furore
The project is supported by North Sea oil and gas heavyweights Serica Energy and Harbour Energy and the UK Government-funded Net Zero Technology Centre.
Under the North Sea Transition Deal announced by the UK Government in 2021, the oil and gas industry aims to reduce emissions associated with offshore production by 50 per cent by 2030, compared with a 2018 baseline.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel