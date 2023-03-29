Laings UK has submitted a planning application to make alterations to the shop at 120 Buchanan Street.

The premises has been home to fashion store Diesel, before the brand closed its only location in Scotland in February.

It is part of a planned expansion by the watch and jewellery retailer on the famous shopping street.

The Herald previously reported that the sixth-generation family company planned to invest £10 million to upgrade stores across the UK.

Laings is also taking over Rowan House at 66 to 70 Buchanan Street as well as offices above as part of a bid to create a flagship store.

Last year the jeweller signed a 15-year lease to take over the entirety of the historic building, having initially occupied the second and third floors as office space.

Laings lodged an application to carry out building work at 120 Buchanan Street earlier this month. It is understood the premises would be a flagship luxury Swiss watch branded store according to Savills.

The planning application states there is a “proposal to reconfigure and refurbish the retail unit over two floors – ground floor and basement. The existing stair will be removed and replaced with a stair along the north wall.”

It said new windows and a door are also to be added.

A design statement said: “The proposal to replace the existing shopfront frame and glazing retaining the existing stall riser and fascia. Full decoration and new signage to the shop front still to be confirmed.”

The plans for the B- listed building are due to be considered by Glasgow City Council.

Laings UK has been contacted for comment on its plans for opening the store at 120 Buchanan Street.

Nearby on the street Paperchase has announced its closure and has been holding a closing-down sale.