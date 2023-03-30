“I have invited the First Minister to meet the presidential team of NFU Scotland to discuss opportunities and challenges facing our sector and, crucially, to determine how we continue to help consumers while protecting the environment and rural economies through the provision of fresh, local, sustainable food and drink from Scotland.

“I also welcome the reappointment of Mairi Gougeon MSP to the role of Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands. Ms Gougeon has regularly engaged with the industry and has a very good grasp of the role our sector plays and the many complex issues around it. And I further welcome the promotion of Mairi McAllan MSP to the role of Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero and Just Transition”.

Round-up

1,309 hoggs sold at Newton Stewart yesterday averaged 263p/kg (269p/kg SQQ) with quality hoggs easily sold and lighter hoggs up on the week. Heavier hoggs averaged £132/head and sold to £145/head for Station Yard or to 313p/kg for Barnean Farming Co.

Blackface hoggs averaged 259p/kg and sold to 277p/kg or £125/head for Miltonise whilst top per head went to C&B McMicking, Cast sheep topped at £150/head for Texels and Beltexes from Mains of Machermore with mules selling to £93 from Barnean. Tups sold to £226 for Dutch Spotted rams from Birnam Place whilst Blackfaces sold to £80/head from Ardoch & Stroangassel and from Little Larg.

The top price at yesterday’s calf sale at Carlisle was a British Blue bull calf from Hadderdale which sold at £635. Limousin bull calves sold to £445 from Coombe Crag with Simmental bull calves selling to £440/head from Connell Farms. Angus bulls from Reay Farming sold to £470/head with Fleckviehs from Connells selling to £430/head and Holstein Friesians peaking at £265 from Dearhamhall.

In the heifer section Limousins sold to £455/head from Windy Hill and Blues sold to £450/head from Messrs Simpson, Waingate, while Aberdeen Anguses sold to £380/head.

At Tuesday’s Lockerbie sale, Charolais bullocks sold to £1430/head from Messrs Hyslop, with a nine month old Charolais bullocks selling to 328p/kg and eight month-old Anguses to 338p/kg. Simmental Heifers sold to 300p/kg from Maxwellbank.

Hoggs at Dingwall on Tuesday were dearer again, with all classes in demand and heavier hoggs achieving the best premiums, averaging 20p/kg higher than last year. Old season lambs averaged 268p/kg and sold to 289p/kg for Texels from Torgorm and to £155 for a 60kg Texel from Croftdhu.

A smaller show of 63 calves and stirks at Ayr on Tuesday was topped by at Hereford cross bull from Bowes which sold for £570, with heifers selling to £560/head from the same home.