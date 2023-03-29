The acquirer said it planned, over the next three years, to invest £5m into the Oban holiday park, with plans to build a “state-of-the-art” cafe and takeaway facility, and an onsite convenience store for guests and holiday home owners.

Highland Holidays added that it aims to “grow tourism footfall and create local employment opportunities, while complementing existing tourism businesses in the area".

It already runs Ben Nevis Holiday Park in Fort William, and Tyndrum Holiday Park. Highland Holidays' new Oban site is based on Gallanachmore Farm, which it noted offers guests “picturesque views” of the surrounding mountains, the Sound of Kerrera and the Isle of Kerrera.

The Oban park will continue to accommodate motorhomes and campers, with new hard-standing touring pitches. There will also be a variety of new luxury hot tub lodges, as well as new static caravans and "hot tub glamping pods". There will also be premium lodges available for private sale.

Andrew Campbell, director of Highland Holidays, said: “We are extremely excited to develop a holiday park in such a unique location in Oban. It’s already a popular park and has huge potential.”

He added: “As a family run business and with two young children of my own, I have always put family values at the heart of what we do.”