OBAN Caravan and Camping Park has been bought by family-run holiday park operator Highland Holidays.
The acquirer said it planned, over the next three years, to invest £5m into the Oban holiday park, with plans to build a “state-of-the-art” cafe and takeaway facility, and an onsite convenience store for guests and holiday home owners.
Highland Holidays added that it aims to “grow tourism footfall and create local employment opportunities, while complementing existing tourism businesses in the area".
It already runs Ben Nevis Holiday Park in Fort William, and Tyndrum Holiday Park. Highland Holidays' new Oban site is based on Gallanachmore Farm, which it noted offers guests “picturesque views” of the surrounding mountains, the Sound of Kerrera and the Isle of Kerrera.
READ MORE: Denial after denial from brass-necked Tory arch-Brexiter
The Oban park will continue to accommodate motorhomes and campers, with new hard-standing touring pitches. There will also be a variety of new luxury hot tub lodges, as well as new static caravans and "hot tub glamping pods". There will also be premium lodges available for private sale.
READ MORE: SNP Prestwick Airport backing pays off, with critics quieter
Andrew Campbell, director of Highland Holidays, said: “We are extremely excited to develop a holiday park in such a unique location in Oban. It’s already a popular park and has huge potential.”
He added: “As a family run business and with two young children of my own, I have always put family values at the heart of what we do.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here